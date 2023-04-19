Way-Too-Early Cy Young Watch for the National League

So, which starting pitchers are turning heads instead? Marcus Stroman has been excellent in all four of his starts, and he leads the way with a 0.75 ERA. Stroman is tied with Graham Ashcraft for the lead in bWAR, while he’s neck and neck with Spencer Strider, Zac Gallen, and Jesus Luzardo atop the fWAR leaderboards. Other NL pitchers putting up Cy Young numbers include Anthony DeSclafani, Julio Urías, and Justin Steele.

Those are all talented pitchers, and hopes were reasonably high for all of them entering the season (perhaps with the exception of DeSclafani). However, I wouldn’t have called any of them a Cy Young favorite.

Urías has earned Cy Young votes in each of the last two seasons, but he appeals more to traditional voters than the sabermetric crowd. He racks up wins thanks to the Dodgers’ offense and keeps his ERA low thanks to the Dodgers’ defense. His advanced stats, however, are never quite as impressive. I’ve always considered him more of a number two starter than a true ace. As per usual, he leads the NL in wins this season and ranks sixth in ERA, but his underlying numbers are only great (as opposed to elite).

Gallen has also earned Cy Young votes before, but he has yet to establish himself as an ace over a full season. His name popped up as a potential Cy Young candidate this winter, but more as a dark horse than a safe choice. Strider is in the same boat. He certainly looked like a Cy Young-caliber pitcher last year, but he’s too inexperienced to be labeled a favorite.

DeSclafani and Stroman are veterans, and neither has ever been called an ace. I’m more inclined to believe in Stroman at this point, but I’m interested to see how both perform going forward. Ashcraft, Luzardo, and Steele are all young arms who took a step forward last season. Ashcraft and Luzardo, in particular, have ace potential, but you’d have gotten some strange looks if you suggested either could be an NL Cy Young contender a few weeks ago.

To make myself perfectly clear, I’m not calling any of these guys legitimate Cy Young candidates – at least not yet. There’s a reason the modifier “way-too-early” is right at the top of this page. In truth, I’m far more interested in the other guys – the pre-season favorites who have actively damaged their chances thus far. A few weeks into the season, it’s not too surprising to see a strange assortment of names atop the leaderboards. However, it is surprising to see leaderboards without any of the usual suspects on top.