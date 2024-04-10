Walker Buehler Shares His Take on the Rising Tommy John Rate

Similar sentiments were echoed by Dr. Keith Meister on the Foul Territory podcast, where he gave great insight on the matter coming from the perspective of one of the most prominent surgeons who performs the Tommy John procedure for pitchers.

What everyone agrees on is the emphasis on velocity and spin forcing pitchers to go max effort more frequently than ever before. This causes great strain on the arm and is causing the breakdown of the ulnar collateral ligament.

We can debate about how much the loss of sticky stuff has contributed to the injuries, or if the pitch clock has anything to do with it. What is clear, however, is that the max effort required to be at the top of your craft on the mound has come with a real liability to put your body on the line.

Ultimately it is the pitchers themselves who understand that give and take of wanting to perform and trying to take care of their bodies more than anyone. Which is why it was so fascinating to hear Walker Buehler’s take on the matter his latest appearance on the Just Baseball Show.

Buehler has been joining the show as a weekly guest for over a year now, as he has been making his way back to the mound after needing Tommy John surgery in August of 2022. As someone who has now gone through the recovery and rehab process for Tommy John twice in his career, Buehler knows better than anyone what the pitcher perspective is as it relates to this injury.

We will break down some of his more interesting quotes here, but if you want to watch the whole conversation with Buehler, watch the video of the discussion below.