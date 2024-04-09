D-Backs’ Brent Strom Dishes on Arm Injuries, Pitching Philosophies

Strom, however, knows that anything can happen over the course of a 162-game schedule.

“Quite frankly, we were very lucky to get in and I’m fully aware of that,” Strom said of last season’s race to grab a Wild Card spot in the NL. “Thank you St. Louis. If they don’t beat Cincinnati, we are basically the Diamondbacks and a nice team instead of being National League champions.

“Once we got in, we became very dangerous. I think a lot of teams in baseball saw what happened and realize that in a short series, anything can happen.”

But getting to that point is the key, and often health will play a big role in a team’s success (or lack thereof) during the course of a baseball season. With pitching injuries in the spotlight right now, Strom has his own feelings on pitching and if recent changes have made an impact on elbows throughout MLB.

“I personally don’t think that the two seconds has made a difference,” Strom said of the pitch clock rule changes that occurred this offseason. “I think the Players Association is barking up the wrong tree in terms of injuries based on the drop from 20 to 18 seconds. The fatigue issue is not a thing there, I don’t think. I think it goes to our training and the fact that we’re starting younger and younger, trying to throw harder and harder. We’re bigger, stronger, and faster, but the body can only take so much.

“I think we have to get back to the art form a little bit. I never had any children, but people often ask me, if I did, what would have been the first pitch I would have taught them. It would have been a changeup because I have no idea how hard they’ll throw. If that kid has a really good changeup, he might be Kyle Hendricks.”