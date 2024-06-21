Updated 2024 NL and AL Rookie of the Year Odds
New York Yankees starter Luis Gil is the clear favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year, while the NL race is more wide open.
Prior to the 2024 MLB season, it looked like there could be an all-time race for AL Rookie of the Year race between Jackson Holliday, Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford.
It would have been completely reasonable to place a bet on any of that trio, but if you did, you probably regret it currently. Of the three, only Langford is among the top six in AL Rookie of the Year odds, and he’s not exactly near the top.
Here is the latest updated on both the NL and AL Rookie of the Year races.
Latest NL Rookie of the Year Odds
Shota Imanaga – LHP, Chicago Cubs: +100
There’s a debate to be had about whether a 30-year-old who played eight seasons in Japan should be eligible for this award, but Imanaga is, and he’s currently at the forefront. Imanaga leads the NL in BB/9 (1.3), and is among the leaders in ERA (1.89) and WHIP (0.987).
Paul Skenes – RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates: +150
The No. 1 overall pick in last year’s MLB Draft has been dominant across his first seven starts, going 4-0 with a 2.29 ERA and 2.38 FIP. The Pirates will probably be careful in terms of just how much they push him, but he’s so electric that he might still be the best bet among NL candidates.
Jackson Merrill – CF, San Diego Padres: +1100
Merrill didn’t start out gangbusters, but he has a .903 OPS in June. The natural shortstop has also adjusted very well to playing center field, with five outfield assists, three defensive runs saved and three outs above average.
Joey Ortiz – 3B, Milwaukee Brewers: +1100
Acquired from the Baltimore Orioles as part of the trade return for former NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes in February, Ortiz has an .838 OPS in his first full MLB season. Ortiz may shift over to shortstop next season if Willy Adames departs in free agency, but he’s played well at the hot corner this year, with two defensive runs saved and five outs above average.
Masyn Winn – SS, St. Louis Cardinals: +2000
The Cardinals core is really old, but Winn looks to be a building block for the future. The 22-year-old is hitting .293 with 26 RBIs. His meal ticket is his defense, though, as he has an insanely strong arm and seven defensive runs saved.
Jared Jones – RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates: +2000
Skenes will likely overshadow him to the point that his candidacy stalls, but Jones is also a major part of an exciting rotation in Pittsburgh. Across 79 innings this season, Jones has struck out 85 batters and posted a 3.76 ERA.
Latest AL Rookie of the Year Odds
Luis Gil – RHP, New York Yankees: -200
Gil is at the forefront of the AL Cy Young Award race, and could start for the junior circuit in the All-Star Game. He leads baseball with a 4.4 H/9, and has the best AL marks in terms of ERA (2.03) and ERA+ (198). He’s a veteran of Tommy John surgery, so the Yankees are going to have to limit his innings at some point this year. But if he proves to be effective out of the bullpen, he may still be able to win this honor.
Mason Miller – Closer, Oakland Athletics: +450
One of the nastiest relievers in the game, Miller has 13 saves in 15 attempts, with a staggering 15.8 SO/9 ratio this season. The biggest thing standing in his way of winning this award might be the possibility that an NL team overwhelms the A’s and trades for him.
Wilyer Abreu – OF, Boston Red Sox: +550
The 24-year-old outfielder is currently working his way back from a right ankle sprain that’s landed him on the injured list, but has 14 doubles and an .829 OPS in 53 games.
Colton Cowser – OF, Baltimore Orioles: +1400
Cowser has nine home runs and 31 RBIs, and has nine outs above average defensively. It’s just a matter of him getting enough at-bats to win the award, but even with as much young talent as the O’s have, teams usually find a way to get talented 24-year-old’s consistent playing time.
Ceddanne Rafaela – IF/OF, Boston Red Sox: +1400
Rafaela has given manager Alex Cora tremendous defensive flexibility, and has six defensive runs saved and fours outs above average in center field. His .687 OPS is probably beneath a Rookie of the Year winner, but he’s definitely part of the team’s long-term plans.
Wyatt Langford – DH/LF, Texas Rangers: +1800
Langford has been disappointing to this point, with just two home runs and a .646 OPS in his rookie season. However, the 22-year-old has an .801 OPS in June, so he’s starting to get his head above water.