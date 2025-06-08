Two Rental Aces That Could Shake Up the Deadline

We are just a week into June, but July plans are beginning to bloom as the madness of the Trade Deadline looms. The picture is far from clear across many divisions, but one thing is coming into sharp focus: it’s a seller’s market, especially for starting pitching. And Framber Valdez and Zac Gallen stand out as potential aces on the move.

Both are impending free agents. Both have playoff experience. Both have ace-level talent, even if one is struggling more than expected in 2025. And both could tilt the postseason race depending on where they land.

Why the D-backs Could Shop Gallen

On Episode 891 of the Just Baseball Show, JustBaseball.com Managing Editor Ryan Finkelstein noted something that’s becoming increasingly obvious: with Corbin Burnes sidelined, the team’s recent slide, and the overall state of their pitching staff, the Arizona Diamondbacks may pivot to sell mode.

They sit fourth in a loaded NL West, trailing the Dodgers, Padres and Giants, and they’ve fallen to 10th in the NL standings, 5.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.