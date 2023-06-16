MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 16, 2023

Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks @ 9:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Triston McKenzie vs. Zac Gallen

Finally, the Guardians’ offense is heating up.

I say “finally” because we have a +125 preseason ticket on them to win the American League Central. They have enough pitching to compete for the title, but the sour bats have been a huge issue for Cleveland. Thankfully, they are steadily climbing the ranks of offenses.

You won’t find a full-season statistic that tells you the Guardians’ offense is any good. But we only care how well they are playing right now. Since June began, this is a top-ten offense against right-handed pitching. They sit with a 112 wRC+, good for tenth this month. Regarding OPS, they sit in 8th with a .771 OPS, tied with the Blue Jays. This was the 11th-best offense last season against right-handed pitching by wRC+. It’s been a long two months of struggles, but they look to be hitting their stride.

The Diamondbacks’ offense is very good and has been all season long. They rank sixth in baseball this season in wRC+ and fourth in OPS against right-handed pitching. Since May began, they rank third in baseball. Since June began, they again rank third. This Diamondbacks’ offense is a top-five offense against right-handed pitching; no wonder they lead the NL West. They also are slightly better at home, putting up a .777 OPS versus a .758 OPS on the road.

Triston McKenzie and Zac Gallen are both very good pitchers. I think they are both high-end twos or low-end aces in a rotation. McKenzie put up a 3.54 xERA and a 3.57 SIERA last season. He’s only made two starts this year; one of them amazing, and one of them terrible. It’s hard to know how he’ll fare in this one, but he is a heavy strikeout pitcher, and the Diamondbacks have the second-lowest strikeout rate against righties this year. This is his toughest matchup of the season.

Just a small caveat. He returned from injury just two starts ago. He looks to be in great shape, but the Arizona heat will challenge him so close to returning from said injury.