NLCS Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Arizona Diamondbacks are this year’s team of destiny. The Philadelphia Phillies are the new darlings of October.

The D-backs surpassed all expectations to reach this point. The Phillies proved last year’s magical run was no fluke. Now, they’re set to meet in the NLCS that no one saw coming.

Corbin Carroll is continuing his unbelievable rookie campaign into the playoffs. Trea Turner is leaving no doubt that he’s the superstar the Phillies paid for. Both teams have gotten strong performances from their top starters and back-end bullpen arms. The veterans are producing. The young guys have been up to the task.

This might be the pairing no one expected. But it could also be a matchup for the ages. Aces against aces. Rookies taking on legends. The underdogs facing the defending NL champs.