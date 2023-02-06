Kiké Hernández Could Thrive Starting at Shortstop in 2023

With Trevor Story out for an undetermined amount of time, Kike Hernandez has been

tapped as the starting shortstop. Hernandez has spent most of his time with the Red

Sox in the outfield, but shortstop is his “favorite position to play.”

“I feel great about it,” Hernandez said at the Red Sox Winter Weekend, “I’ve been

waiting my whole life to be able to play short at the major league level on a daily basis.”

Hernandez, who grew up playing shortstop, has 100 major league appearances at the

position. It’s a small sample size, but his career fielding percentage at the position is

.978, slightly above league average.

“I do believe he can do it,” Alex Cora said at Winter Weekend, “His arm plays. His first

step is amazing. His instincts are great.”

The Red Sox offense struggled last season, and Cora believes Hernandez can provide

some power at the plate. Hernandez missed a significant chunk of last season, but in

2021, his only full season with the Red Sox, he had a .250 batting average and blasted 20

home runs.

It’s also worth noting that Hernandez’s career splits for infield vs. outfield show better

numbers at the plate as an infielder. In 477 games as an outfielder, Hernandez slashed

.222/.303/.384. In 363 games as an infielder, his numbers jump to .269/.336/.471.

Coming off an injured season, fans may be concerned about the 31-year-old’s ability to

stay healthy at shortstop. But Hernandez feels it’s actually “easier on the body” to play

in the infield. He mentioned that his time as an everyday centerfielder gave him “a lot

more respect for outfielders” and the physical toll they take every game.