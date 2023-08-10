MLB Rookie Rankings: Is Corbin Carroll Still Ahead of the Pack?

This rookie has 21 home runs and 29 steals and a .918 OPS. If what Corbin Carroll is doing sounds ridiculous, it's because it is.pic.twitter.com/lDEA2VZ3bF — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) July 23, 2023

While the gap has closed, Carroll has continued to be very productive for a Diamondbacks team that, despite their current struggles, has surprised a lot of people this season.

Even with an injury scare to his surgically repaired shoulder, Carroll has been a consistent staple in the D-backs lineup. Not to mention the fact that he has been a major threat on the basepaths as well. His all-around game continues to be impactful, and he looks to still have a strong hold on the top spot in the National League Rookie of the Year race.

2. Josh Jung – 3B – Rangers

2023 stats: .274/.323/.489, 22 HR, 25 XBH, 1 SB, 122 wRC+, 2.7 fWAR

After being named the first Rangers rookie ever, and the second rookie third baseman in MLB history, to earn a starting spot in the All-Star Game, Josh Jung was making a strong case for the American League Rookie of the Year Award. Unfortunately, a fractured thumb has him out for the next six weeks.

Just like Carroll in the Diamondbacks lineup, Jung had been a staple for a surging Rangers team that looks to be one of the top teams in the league and is sure to be a late-season competitor for a World Series championship.

The injury is sure to bump him down this list as we progress, but I cannot hold that against him yet, considering what he has been able to accomplish thus far.