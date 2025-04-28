The D-Backs Rotation Has Not Been the Strength We Expected

His co-anchor at the top of the D-backs rotation in Gallen has been even worse. Through six starts, the 29-year-old Opening Day starter has thrown to a very high 5.57 ERA, along with a 4.36 FIP, 1.39 WHIP and .236 BAA. He’s also walking the most batters he has in his career with a 4.18 BB/9 and his 1.39 HR/9 is the highest mark he’s held in the last four seasons.

Then we move to the middle of the rotation, starting with Kelly. While a 1.10 WHIP and .197 BAA through six starts is nothing to be ashamed of by any means, he’s still just a mid-4.00 arm in both ERA and FIP this season (4.41 and 4.69, respectively), while striking out less than seven hitters per nine innings (6.89) for the first time in his MLB career.

Rodriguez is the last disappointing looking arm. Like Kelly, his ERA also sits in the mid-4.00s (4.40) and in his case, he doesn’t have the same respectable WHIP and BAA as a redeeming quality, with a 1.29 WHIP and .259 BAA.

If it weren’t for Pfaadt and his 2.78 ERA and 1.12 WHIP performance doing some serious heavy lifting for this group through his opening six starts, who knows where this staff would be.

The D-backs Staff Still Has the Makings to be a Strength

As lackluster as the rotation may look now in Arizona, it’s important to remember that the MLB season is a marathon, not a sprint. Despite a poor start to the year, there’s plenty of silver linings to fall back on here with this group.

Burnes and Gallen are simply too good of pitchers to throw the way they’ve been throwing in March/April for the entirety of the season. Burnes threw to sub-3.00 ERAs and sub-1.10 WHIPs in four of his previous five seasons entering 2025, while Gallen threw to a sub-4.00 ERA and sub-3.50 WHIP in each of his last three seasons from 2022 to 2024.