Trevor Story’s Return Was Not What He Hoped for the Red Sox

It’s been a rough weeks for the Boston Red Sox. After firing Chaim Bloom last Thursday, the team was officially eliminated from playoff contention this Wednesday. This season was full of ups and downs for the Red Sox, who, for one reason or another, just couldn’t produce on a consistent basis.

In a recent interview with Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Trevor Story revealed he feels partially to blame to Sox woes. While the Red Sox issues extend far beyond not having Story for the majority of the season, it can not be understated what a healthy Story could have meant to this team.

Story first came to the Red Sox last season, signing a $140 million, six-year deal in free agency. Story offered solid defense with some pop at the plate and speed on the bases. His signing delivered a sigh of relief to Boston fans, who were becoming increasingly aware that Xander Bogaerts could be leaving the team at the end of the season.

However, Story’s first season in Boston didn’t go exactly as planned. A string of injuries left him able to play only 94 games for the Sox in 2022. While he had some hot streaks, he was never on the field long enough to get a real sense of what he could do in a Red Sox uniform.