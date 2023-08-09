What Does Trevor Story’s Return Mean for the Boston Red Sox?

Story has spent the past few weeks rehabbing in Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. In 13 games, he batted .300 with a 1.117 OPS and four home runs. It’s a small sample size, but a good sign that he has regained his timing at the plate.

Story was not only making his season debut on Tuesday, but also his debut as the Red Sox shortstop. Last season, the Sox were adamant about not using Story at short. Yet since losing Xander Bogaerts, shortstop has been their biggest defensive liability. Moving Story back to his natural position should help tremendously.

“I know that’s a special thing to call yourself: the shortstop of the Boston Red Sox,” Story said. “I feel like that’s where my home is, is at short. And that’s how I’ve always kind of attacked defense is with that shortstop mindset, and now my arm is feeling really good and healthy to do it, so I’m excited to get out there.”

BOSTON, MA – MAY 20: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners on May 20, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Story still needs to build stamina, so the plan, for now, is to have him play every other day in the field. He knows he needs to be cautious, but Story feels he “checked all the boxes” in his rehab games and “feels good” about all his throws. If things go as planned, he could be playing back-to-back games as soon as next week.

“A few years ago, he was one of the best defensive shortstops in the big leagues; I don’t think that has changed,” manager Alex Cora explained. “It’s a matter of him getting repetitions.”

Getting Story back to being an everyday player could be huge for the Sox down the stretch. The infield defense has been one of their biggest detriments this season. A lot of avoidable errors have led directly to the Sox giving up runs.