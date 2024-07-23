Why the Blue Jays Should Keep Danny Jansen at the Deadline

A twitchy bat from the right side, Jansen’s calling card has been his defensive metrics over the years – most notably his blocking ability which sits in the 98th percentile at a +10 mark this season. He has formed an excellent rapport with the Jays’ starting staff, a majority of whom have been offseason signings compared to internal development, and all have had to work with Jansen at the big league level versus side-by-side development through the farm system.

These are just a few reasons why the Blue Jays will be fielding calls on the backstop over the next week and a half but looking at the bigger picture, there is more of an argument to be made to keep Jansen for the long haul compared to trading him away this year.

Extend or Trade?

For starters, Jansen is a fan favourite amongst a Jays fanbase that doesn’t have much to cheer for. He’s also an excellent locker room cohort. The Jays organization has put a lot of value over the years into building a clubhouse that meshes well and it was one of the driving points behind Charlie Montoyo’s firing back in 2022 when he lost the clubhouse.

At the plate, Jansen can be a real driving force when he finds a groove and has an easy swing that can drive the ball a long way. He has double-digit home runs dating back to 2019 (excluding the COVID-shortened campaign) and sports a career .734 OPS, with the Illinois product sporting an excellent chase rate value at 19.7 (94th percentile) this season with 24 walks on the year.

Behind the plate, Jansen has a history of solid work that has earned the trust of the pitching staff with his leadership and excellent blocking ability. He owns a .993 fielding percentage and has allowed just three passed balls dating back to 2021. The 29-year-old has become the Jays’ go-to catcher over Alejandro Kirk and has gained the support of the starting staff.

Kevin Gausman & Davis Schneider execute a great timing play pickoff, helped by the signal from Danny Jansen. pic.twitter.com/IdPxohPYkm — Chris Black (@DownToBlack) May 18, 2024

“The biggest thing you want in a catcher is a bulldog back there, and that’s Danny through and through,” said Jays’ pitcher Kevin Gausman. “He wants to be in the trenches with you. He’s a grimy guy. He’s fine getting dirty.”