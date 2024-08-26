Bowden Francis Flirts with History, Continues to Dominate for the Blue Jays

Bowden Francis’ last 3 starts:



🔹 3-0

🔹 0.82 ERA

🔹 0.36 WHIP

🔹 .070 BA

🔹 27 Ks pic.twitter.com/05u3m9Kv9k — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 24, 2024

He held opponents to a .161 average, .170 BAbip, and a .525 OPS while amassing a 2.16 ERA and 3.57 FIP against the Yankees, Cubs, Angels, and Orioles (x2) before Saturday’s outing and has since dropped his ERA to 1.91 and his FIP to 3.51 when the second start against the Angels is included. Francis earned the AL Player of the Week honours last week with such an impressive turn of events and is putting himself back into the conversation this week while flirting with history.

Things haven’t been as rosy for the right-hander this season.

After a strong spring training, the Jays gave him a shot in the rotation to mixed results – 12 runs allowed across 8 1/3 innings – before moving him to the bullpen and then the IL with tendonitis to round out the month of April. Upon his return in early June, Francis was used primarily in the bullpen outside of one spot start and was finding improved results to the tune of a 4.92 FIP while allowing 11 earned runs through 24 innings of work before being sent back down to Buffalo to get stretched back into the starters role.

For Francis, much of his improved success has come from relying on his splitter more as of late – which now ranks at 17.9% usage. It currently sits at a +2 run value and when paired with his four-seam fastball (+6), opponents own a .180 average off the two offerings. The split-finger has generated a 37.3% strikeout rate and the xBA and xSLG sit at .171 and .236 respectively – essentially opposing hitters can’t square the pitch up enough to do any damage.

The curveball and slider offerings offer some different vantage points for any hitters sitting on the fastball or splitter but both pitches have been hit hard this season, something Francis has been seeing an improvement on as of late.

Blue Jays and the 2025 season to contend

Overall, Francis has been almost unhittable since his return from Buffalo and back into the starter’s role, with the right-hander making things interesting as the Blue Jays look to round out the 2024 season and focus on next year.