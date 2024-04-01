Bowden Francis Has Earned His Spot in the Blue Jays Rotation

The Jays wanted the 27-year-old to enter spring and work as a starter, meaning he was in the mix for the fifth rotation spot but was likely destined for Buffalo as starting depth if Manoah had earned his way back to the rotation. With Manoah’s ramp-up delayed due to his shoulder inflammation, Francis’s name was inserted into the mix and he took full advantage this spring.

Taking advantage of the opportunity

Through five outings (four starts), he pitched to a 3.38 ERA through 18 2/3 innings and allowed just seven earned runs with four walks. He continued to show his plus-command on the mound (1.9 BB/9) while striking out hitters at a 7.2 K/9 rate and generating weak contact against big leaguers while working a majority of the time as a starter and pitching at least 2+ innings in each of his outings.

Towards the end of spring training, it was announced that Francis had indeed earned the last rotation spot to start the year, beating out the likes of Wes Parsons, Mitch White, and non-roster invitee Paolo Espino. Now a member of the rotation, it wasn’t until this past Friday that it was announced that his first start of the year would come later today when the Blue Jays face the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

There was a possibility the team would have Francis start the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays yesterday but instead had Gausman take the mound, who like Manoah, was a bit delayed in his spring training ramp-up but was able to start the year not on the IL.

Kevin Gausman starts Sunday vs Rays, Bowden Francis gets Monday opener at Houston, said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 30, 2024

It will be a tough test for Francis even with the Astros starting the season on a sour note, a four-game sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees. Even with zero wins on the year, the Astros still boast some tough bats in Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker who can open up any game in a hurry if you leave mistakes pitches over the plate. Francis has also never faced the Astros before so this will be a new test for the right-hander in his first-ever big league start.

Francis has rightfully earned a spot in the Blue Jays rotation

After a strong 2023 season and an impressive showing this spring, Bowden Francis has rightfully earned the Blue Jays’ fifth rotation spot to start the year. It will now be on the Chipola College alum to keep his spot in the rotation for the rest of the campaign, with his first test of the year being the former AL West division champs.