Toronto Blue Jays May Get Key Pieces Back in Time for Yankees

“The plan for (Jansen) is to hopefully get two games in over the weekend behind the plate,” Schneider said.

If all goes well, Schneider said, it would be “great” to have Jansen as part of the catching mix against the Yankees, a team that took two of three from Toronto in the Bronx in their first meeting of 2024.

With Romano, Schneider said, “We’ll see,” noting Saturday would be his second outing in Buffalo. His first time on the mound came on April 11 as he recorded one out and allowed one hit while walking two. However, Schneider tapped the brakes on any concern with those numbers, or the ones posted by Swanson in Buffalo (13.50 ERA with two hits and a run surrendered while logging a pair of outs).

“More so just trying to get a couple of outings in before they get back here and hit the ground running,” Schneider noted about what the Blue Jays were hoping to accomplish during the rehab stints and that it’s more about health than Triple-A statistics.

While nothing is certain about their return and the timing of it, there are indications that, depending on how the weekend’s stints go in Buffalo, Toronto’s roster could be more formidable just in time for the Bronx Bombers to pay their first visit of the season up north.

The biggest piece could well be Romano, an All-Star the last two seasons while posting consecutive 36-save campaigns. Romano just missed our preseason list of top 10 pitchers in the American League East, but is certainly one of the game’s most dominant closers when healthy.