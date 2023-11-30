Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Reliever Jordan Hicks

Identifying potential destinations for mid-tier free agents is always a difficult task. When it comes to the top-ranked players, the market is usually pretty clear straightaway. Yet for those who aren’t looking for long-term deals or nine-figure guarantees, the pool of potential suitors is much bigger. That’s especially true with relievers. After all, every single team could use more bullpen help, and outside of the top closers, every team can afford to take on a reliever’s salary.

Thankfully for me as I undertake this exercise, there are a few things that set Jordan Hicks apart from the rest of the relievers remaining on the open market. For one thing, he’s young – he won’t turn 28 until next September. That means he could feasibly sign a four-year deal, which is pretty unusual for a non-closer.

What’s more, when you consider his track record and potential (the man can throw 104 mph!), he’s arguably the best right-handed reliever available. Josh Hader, Aroldis Chapman, and Yuki Matsui are southpaws. Craig Kimbrel, Hector Neris, and David Robertson are in their mid-to-late thirties. Robert Stephenson is tempting but risky. Reynaldo López is already off the market.

Therefore, the teams still in need of a difference-making right-hander could drive up the bidding for Hicks, and the team that ultimately gets him might be the one willing to tack on an extra year. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some potential landing spots for the flamethrowing right-hander.