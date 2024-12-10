Should the Detroit Tigers Sign Ha-Seong Kim?

Kim has also been a better overall defender than Baez making the upgrade not just at the plate, but in the field. If Kim becomes the primary shortstop, which I see as the likely path, Trey Sweeney is moved to a bench role which would be an upgrade from previous back up options.

With Colt Keith and/or Andy Ibanez covering second, Kim would likely see the majority of his time at short and third. Jace Jung, Matt Vierling, Ibanez, or another outside option can man third, adding another proven option cannot hurt.

The Tigers have options, questions, and even concerns about their options at both third and short. Knowing Kim can be an above-average player at either position just simplifies the issue while also keeping options open for adding other outside talent.

A right-handed bat is needed to help balance a lefty heavy order adding another check mark in favor of Kim. While he does not help much in the power department, this team needs another high floor option and Kim can be just that. I think the Tigers would like to run more on the base paths and Kim brings speed and the ability to steal bases which can help manufacture some runs.

Concerns with Kim

The primary concern lies with his should injury which required surgery last September. While the timeline for his return has ranged from April to mid-summer, should injuries always come with risk. It is not unusual for players to struggle in the season after a should injury which adds a level of concern that will turn some teams away.

Luckily, shoulder injuries tend to hamper power hitters more than contact hitters. With Kim, power is not a major value and it is reasonable to assume a significant drop off at the plate will not happen. How the injury impacts his defense? Well, it’s hard to say. The doctors will have to be trusted on that side.