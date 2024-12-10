Should the Detroit Tigers Sign Ha-Seong Kim?
A plus defender with offensive upside as well, Ha-Seong Kim would be the perfect infield target for the Detroit Tigers this offseason.
We have reached the ultimate rumor week in baseball, the Winter Meetings. A time for speculation and discussion on the crop of free agents and dream trade scenarios. While the Detroit Tigers have not often been part of these rumors in previous years, this winter is different.
As Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press mentioned, the Tigers have interest in infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The 29 year-old has spent the first four seasons of his MLB career in San Diego where he slashed .242/.326/.380 good for a 101 wRC+.
While the numbers do not jump off the page, anyone familiar with Kim’s game knows his glove carries plenty of value. Kim has graded out as a plus defender at short, third, and second making him a fit on the left side in Detroit.
The Fit
We know that the Tigers prefer players with versatility (check) and a good eye for the zone (10.4 BB% – check). While Kim has been a solid but not great hitter, he would be a massive upgrade at shortstop compared to what Javy Baez and a cast of Quad-A players have provided in recent years.
Kim has also been a better overall defender than Baez making the upgrade not just at the plate, but in the field. If Kim becomes the primary shortstop, which I see as the likely path, Trey Sweeney is moved to a bench role which would be an upgrade from previous back up options.
With Colt Keith and/or Andy Ibanez covering second, Kim would likely see the majority of his time at short and third. Jace Jung, Matt Vierling, Ibanez, or another outside option can man third, adding another proven option cannot hurt.
The Tigers have options, questions, and even concerns about their options at both third and short. Knowing Kim can be an above-average player at either position just simplifies the issue while also keeping options open for adding other outside talent.
A right-handed bat is needed to help balance a lefty heavy order adding another check mark in favor of Kim. While he does not help much in the power department, this team needs another high floor option and Kim can be just that. I think the Tigers would like to run more on the base paths and Kim brings speed and the ability to steal bases which can help manufacture some runs.
Concerns with Kim
The primary concern lies with his should injury which required surgery last September. While the timeline for his return has ranged from April to mid-summer, should injuries always come with risk. It is not unusual for players to struggle in the season after a should injury which adds a level of concern that will turn some teams away.
Luckily, shoulder injuries tend to hamper power hitters more than contact hitters. With Kim, power is not a major value and it is reasonable to assume a significant drop off at the plate will not happen. How the injury impacts his defense? Well, it’s hard to say. The doctors will have to be trusted on that side.
Even if Kim is healthy and ready to go early in the season there are still questions about his bat. A career 101 wRC+ basically translates to an average hitter and I do not see him suddenly becoming something different than what we have seen. But, like I mentioned earlier, “average” is an upgrade in this discussion.
Player with Kim’s profile – plus eye for the zone and low whiff rate – typically have less variance in their production year to year. You can expect similar production without the highs and lows that might come from the opposite type of player. Essentially, he is what he is and that’s okay.
You are not signing Kim and expecting him to drive your offense or bat in the middle of the order. You sign Kim to help raise the floor of your offense, round out the order, and provide plus defense. All things the Tigers could use.
What Could the Contract Look Like?
There are reports that Kim, a Scott Boras client, could look for a one-year deal in order to hit the market next year, presumably healthy. If he does only look for one-year deals, then I’m much less interested.
We need to remember this is the Tigers we are talking about. Free agents are not flocking to Detroit, taking discounts, or passing up multiple years from other teams to join the Tigers. In order to land Kim the Tigers will likely have to give a multi-year deal. If Detroit offers two, or even more, years between $11-$14 million AAV, they should be competitive.
Kim could serve as the stopgap until top prospects are ready, provide insurance if those prospects do not pan out, or become the best utility infielder if said prospects hit the ground running. No matter what happens around him, Kim will have a role and likely be plus value no matter where he fits in.
Detroit needs to take some risk. They are not the type of team that lands players who have no red flags. You’ll have to roll the dice and hop his injury does not change the production going forward. If you are going to take a risk on a signing, doing so on the high contact, low strike out, plus defending shortstop is one I’d be interested in.
Conclusion
Let me be clear: I think adding Kim would be a great move for the Tigers, but it cannot be the greatest move of the offseason. While he’s a good player, I do not think he changes the trajectory enough to sit on your hands after. In terms of impactful moves, I think he needs to be third or fourth on that list.
The Tigers have more than one need. Starting pitching, bullpen, righty bat, first base, and so on. Adding a player of Kim’s caliber makes the team better, but does not make the team a clear division front runner. Additional moves are needed.
To make this simple, Kim cannot be the headliner on the “grading the Tigers offseason” articles we will all see. Detroit has a young core that is relatively cheap, a bona fide ace, a top pitching prospect, and a low payroll. There’s little to no excuse for Ha-Seong Kim to be the biggest move of the offseason, even if it is a move that improves the team.