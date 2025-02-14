Top Five Veteran Starters Left Unsigned with Camps Now Open

His past two years with the Texas Rangers have been the most consistent we’ve seen him since his debut in 2014. The “Heandog” has worked as a starter and out of the bullpen for the 2023 World Series champs while delivering an ERA just north of four in over 300 innings of work.

The thing is, he’s found this new in-between level while getting further away from the pitcher he used to be. He’s not sneaking up on 30% strikeout rates anymore, and he isn’t missing bats as much as he used to. But hardly any pitchers — especially non-superstar ones — do as they creep into their mid-30s.

His changeup and fastball graded out fairly well last season, with both registering a positive run value. The development of the changeup is important to Heaney’s ability to stick in a rotation.

If he does land with a team that offers him a chance to start, he may have to start adhering to the wily-vet playbook of widening his arsenal.

It seems unlikely that Heaney will provide much more than a No. 5 starter at most in 2025 and beyond, and perhaps a swingman role is where his career is headed. His experience out of the bullpen — he’s come on in relief at least once in each of the past four seasons — could be seen as an asset to interested clubs.

Although he threw over 300 innings in the last two years, Heaney isn’t going to work more than five innings per start all that often. In 2024, he recorded a 16th out in only 11 of his 31 starts.