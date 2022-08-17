Top Breakout Stars Who Have Established Themselves in 2022

We often fixate on which prospects or rookie are set for a breakout debut. Fascination with the next great thing seems to catch everyone’s eyes. Yet often times the best stories are the breakouts happening from established players. Players who have made changes to turn their career around once again, bringing promise to their club.

Today I wanted to take a deeper look into six of my favorite players who have seemed to figure it out this season.

William Contreras – C – Atlanta Braves

2022 Stats: .258/.336/.525, 16 HR, 32 RBI, 136 wRC+

Coming off a World Series win in 2021, the Braves were not exactly content with their catching situation. They added Many Pina as the primary back up while also trading away top prospect Shea Langeliers. At the time it looked like they were trading the future backstop of the Braves, but little did we know William Contreras had made this decision much easier.