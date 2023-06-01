MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 1, 2023

Pablo Lopez has had an interesting start to the season. He’s started hot, allowing two runs or less in each of his first four starts. He ended April on a sour note, allowing five runs or more in his last two starts against the Royals and Nationals. He started May hot, then fell back down to earth, followed by a great start, then back down again. It’s been a rollercoaster-type season, and the command is starting to get away from him.

Due to the inconsistency, he’s not a starter I would want to lay juice on as the favorite. His xERA at 3.53 tells me he’s going to regress to what he’s been over the past few seasons, but even still, it’s not as good as Tanner Bibee.

Bibee deserves his 2.88 ERA. He’s not allowing hard contact (35% Hard-Hit Rate); he’s striking out 25% of batters while only walking nearly 6%. All of this has been cultivated in a 2.85 xERA. You can argue that he’s the Guardians’ best option on the mound right now. When I say, “You can make the argument,” I don’t think there is an argument for anyone else. Nobody on the Guardins has a lower FIP or xERA than Tanner Bibee.

His slider and changeup have been unhittable this season. High whiff rates and low quality of contact is the name of the game, and both are doing the job at an elite level. The Twins strike out the most in all of baseball, so he should be able to pile on the whiffs today.

Both teams are in their better splits against righties, but Pablo has been the lesser pitcher and at his worst at home, rocking a 5.46 ERA compared to a 3.00 ERA on the road. The Twins have the better offense, but the Guardians have the starting pitching advantage.

There is also some familiarity with Lopez. Guardians bats have been him before on other teams, while nobody on the Twins has stepped into the box against Bibee. Both teams are coming off impressive offensive performances, and both teams have to travel. The Guardians finished first and hopped on a flight from Baltimore to Minnesota, while the Twins fly from Houston to Minnesota, comparable flights.