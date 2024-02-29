Tanner Bibee & Steven Kwan Join The Just Baseball Show

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and left fielder Steven Kwan joined Peter Appel and Aram Leighton on The Just Baseball Show today to talk about the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the 2024 season.

Coming off of a runner-up American League Rookie of the Year race in 2023, Tanner Bibee is expected to return with an even better season. Seeing a faster rise to the majors before most pitchers usually do, Bibee has thrived early in his career in Cleveland.

Bibee finished the 2023 season with a 10-4 record, 2.98 ERA, 141 strikeouts, and a 1.18 WHIP. We watched a 24-year-old Bibee find his groove and prove he could be the ace for the Guardians down the line. After a stellar rookie season, seeing how he handles his sophomore season in 2024 will be compelling.

Steven Kwan has become one of the best all-around players on the team. In two seasons in Cleveland, he has already won two Gold Gloves and is improving his success rate at the plate. Although his average dropped from .298 in 2022 to .268 in 2023, he recorded more hits and RBIs this past season than the previous year.