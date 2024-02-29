Tanner Bibee & Steven Kwan Join The Just Baseball Show
Two of the exciting young stars of the Cleveland Guardians joined the Just Baseball Show this week, in Tanner Bibee and Steven Kwan.
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and left fielder Steven Kwan joined Peter Appel and Aram Leighton on The Just Baseball Show today to talk about the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the 2024 season.
Coming off of a runner-up American League Rookie of the Year race in 2023, Tanner Bibee is expected to return with an even better season. Seeing a faster rise to the majors before most pitchers usually do, Bibee has thrived early in his career in Cleveland.
Bibee finished the 2023 season with a 10-4 record, 2.98 ERA, 141 strikeouts, and a 1.18 WHIP. We watched a 24-year-old Bibee find his groove and prove he could be the ace for the Guardians down the line. After a stellar rookie season, seeing how he handles his sophomore season in 2024 will be compelling.
Steven Kwan has become one of the best all-around players on the team. In two seasons in Cleveland, he has already won two Gold Gloves and is improving his success rate at the plate. Although his average dropped from .298 in 2022 to .268 in 2023, he recorded more hits and RBIs this past season than the previous year.
Cleveland ranked in the top 10 in the AL in 2023 as a team in hits, doubles, stolen bases, and team batting average. On the other hand, they also finished dead last in the AL in team home runs.
“On the hitting side, we are focusing on bat speed and exit velo. We are recalibrating to tap into the power side.”Steven Kwan on The Just Baseball Show
With so much optimism beginning Spring Training and preparing for the 2024 season, the Guardians would like to have a more productive season. Kwan told The Just Baseball Show:
There is a healthy amount of anger with this squad. We have a chip on our shoulder this year.”Steven Kwan
Both players would like to see the team play better this season, but also they have some personal goals in mind as well.
“My goal is to win as many of my games as possible and make every start. It’s a lost art to make every start, but it’s super important for me.”Tanner Bibee on The Just Baseball Show
As the team continues their quest to have a more successful 2024, they will have to do so with longtime manager Terry Francona.
In his place is new manager Stephen Vogt. A skipper who’s playing career as a catcher just ended in 2022. He spent last season with the Seattle Mariners as the bullpen and quality control coach. Whenever manager positions became available his name would come up in chatter around the league. Eventually, he accepted a three-year deal to take over the Guardians. The franchise is very excited about Vogt and how he can relate to their young players in Cleveland.
“Voght has been great so far for all of us, Jose Ramirez came in two weeks early. It’s exciting in Cleveland.”Tanner Bibee
It will be thrilling to see how this season plays out in Cleveland and if they can compete in an improving American League Central division.
If you’d like to watch or listen to the full interview with Bibee and Kwan on The Just Baseball Show, check out the links below.
