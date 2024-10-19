ALCS Game 5 Best Bets: New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Picks & Props

Bibee has the recipe to strike out five of these Yankees bats in a short amount of time. He rocked a 26% strikeout rate this year, putting him in the upper quarter of the league. He gets whiffs at an above-average rate and is regularly in the zone, rocking an above-average walk rate. His cutter has a 36.5% whiff rate, and his changeup and slider are above 29%. The Yankees have a combined 25% whiff rate against those pitches, which are in the middle of the pack, just like it was against Williams.

Unless Bibee gets destroyed, I have to imagine Vogt wants him to go at least two times through the order. He has the stuff to strike out five in four innings of work, but at 3.5, it’s a no-brainer. At 4.5, it should be close, but I think he gets it, and the value is certainly there. I would take over 3.5 to -155 and over 4.5 to +140.

The Picks: Tanner Bibee Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-135) Risk 1.35 Units, Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+170) Risk 0.5 Units

Carlos Rodon’s line is set as if this is a regular season game where he’d normally get a long leash to keep going. I’m not sure that will be the case today, as I see a likely scenario of Rodon going four to five innings with Marcus Stroman piggybacking today.

The Yankees bullpen is withering away. That’s why Rodon’s props are set up for length. BetMGM fully expects Rodon to get a longer leash today due to the worries in the bullpen. The Yankees bullpen definitely needs a breather, so I expect to see Stroman enter this ballgame.

So what that has me doing is lowering the expectation for length from Rodon. The Yankees have Gerrit Cole going game six in Yankee Stadium. They have to feel good about that game, and my guess is they’d prefer to have high leverage arms rested. Of course, if this game is close, we will see them use everyone to try and win, but in a perfect world, they get five innings from Rodon, three innings from Stroman, and then Weaver closes it out.

That’s a perfect scenario for the Yankees, but that doesn’t mean it happens. Jack Flaherty dominated the Mets in his first game, going seven innings, allowing two hits and no runs, and striking out six. His next start was a disaster, allowing eight earned runs in three innings with zero strikeouts. By no means do I think that type of start will happen today, but there is something to seeing a pitcher go six innings against you.