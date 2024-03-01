Top 20 Best Starting Pitchers for the 2024 MLB Season

In 2021 he put together one of the best pitching seasons we have seen in the last decade winning the Cy Young despite only throwing 167 innings. He followed that up with two seasons over 190 innings and top-10 Cy Young finishes.

Burnes finds his success in a different way than our number six pitcher Logan Webb. Burnes is going to walk some people, and that is okay because he is incredible at limiting hard contact. He has an average ground ball rate but he avoids barrels as well as anyone in baseball. His cutter is one of the best pitches in baseball and he compliments it nicely with with solid secondaries.

Corbin Burnes, 11th, 12th and 13th Ks. pic.twitter.com/s1iUK1Eh53 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 15, 2023

Burnes was traded to the Baltimore Orioles this offseason, giving him the opportunity to pitch for one of the best young teams in baseball in his contract year. With top-10 Cy Young finishes in each of the last four seasons (including a win), expect Burnes to be right back there even with the change to the American League.

4. Kevin Gausman (Toronto Blue Jays)

Age: 33

2023 Stats: 31 GS, 185.0 IP, 3.16 ERA, 2.97 FIP, 11.5 K/9, 2.7 BB/9, 5.3 fWAR

McMullen Appel Leighton Finkelstein Morgenstern Olson RANK: 2 RANK: 3 RANK: 4 RANK: 5 RANK: 8 RANK: 4

Kevin Gausman has had quite the career. Entering his age-33 season this will be his third season with the Blue Jays who are the fifth team that he has played for in his 11 seasons. You will find that many of the players on this list found pretty early success and continued to build off of it.

However, that was not the case for Gausman.

Gausman really struggled to find consistency in his early years. Through his first five seasons in Baltimore, he had an ERA in the low fours and really just looked like a decent middle of the rotation arm. This trend continued for the next handful of seasons, even posting a 5.72 ERA in 2019.

Gausman started to find himself in the shortened 2020 season. This trend continued and he has seemed to have only gotten better since turning 30. Now at 33, Gausman finds himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball.

Since 2021, Kevin Gausman has a 15.8 fWAR, 2.79 FIP, 3.10 ERA, 10.9 K/9…a monster. pic.twitter.com/s2CQncGTy4 — Discuss Baseball (@discussbaseball) January 26, 2024

Last season he led the AL in strikeouts with 237 in just 185 innings. He has two incredible pitches in his fastball and splitter, as a result he throws them almost exclusively (86% of the time last year). He has turned into a strikeout wizard and continues to defy father time.

3. Spencer Strider (Atlanta Braves)

Age: 25

2023 Stats: 32 GS, 186.2 IP, 20-5, 3.86 ERA, 2.85 FIP, 13.6 K/9, 2.8 BB/9, 5.5 fWAR

McMullen Appel Leighton Finkelstein Morgenstern Olson RANK: 8 RANK: 7 RANK: 2 RANK: 4 RANK: 2 RANK: 1

Our number one pitcher for 2024 was nearly unanimous, but the other player to get a number one vote was this guy Spencer Strider. Since coming up in 2022, Strider has been the definition of a Bulldog.

I just talked about how Gausman has become one of the best strikeout artist in baseball, well Strider is on another planet. Strider is posting elite closer type of strikeout numbers as a starting pitcher. His strikeout rate last season sat right between Josh Hader and Devin Williams.

The chase, whiff, and strikeout rates that Strider posted last season are absolutely comical. The only other player to strikeout more than 250 batters in less than 200 innings since 2010 is the late Jose Fernandez. He could easily become the first pitcher to strikeout 300 in a season since Verlander and Gerrit Cole did it in 2019.

After his first season, there was concern that the number of strikeouts would hinder the number of innings he could throw. Well last year he threw 186 innings and quieted those doubts. The ERA going from 2.67 to 3.86 did cause a bit of a stir. It shouldn’t be something to worry that much about when he had an xERA of 3.09 and a FIP and xFIP under three.

2. Zack Wheeler (Philadelphia Phillies)

Age: 33

2023 Stats: 32 GS, 192.0 IP, 13-6, 3.61 ERA, 3.15 FIP, 9.9 K/9, 1.8 BB/9, 5.9 fWAR

McMullen Appel Leighton Finkelstein Morgenstern Olson RANK: 6 RANK: 2 RANK: 3 RANK: 2 RANK: 3 RANK: 2

Since 2018, Zack Wheeler is fourth in innings pitched. He has established himself as one of the few workhorses that you see in Major League Baseball. One thing that Wheeler and our number one pitcher have in common is remarkable durability and consistency.

Wheeler has thrown over 180 innings in four of the last five full seasons. In over 1000 innings since 2018, he has thrown to a 3.28 ERA. This dude is a lock almost every year for 180 innings and a low three ERA, that couldn’t be more valuable.

Many of the players on this list have found a niche. A way in which they can exist by playing to their strengths and finding success. Whether that is by striking out a lot of batters, limiting hard contact, forcing ground balls, etc. Regardless of what it is, many of the games best pitchers are really good at one or two things. Wheeler on the other hand is really good at almost everything.

If you look at Wheeler’s 2023 season you will see just how good he is at everything. He limits hard contact, posting one of the lowest average exit velocities and a solid hard hit rate. He is able to rack up strikeouts with well above average whiff and chase rates. He had one of the lowest walk rates in all of baseball last season.

2023 PitchingNinja Award for the Deadliest Sinker of the Year. ☠️🏆



Winner: Zack Wheeler pic.twitter.com/xfcn82YuQS — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) November 14, 2023

It is really hard to beat someone when they do that many things well. It is really hard to get to Wheeler and it shows. That is why he has earned his spot as the second-best pitcher in baseball.

1. Gerrit Cole (New York Yankees)

Age: 33

2023 Stats: 33 GS, 209.0 IP, 15-4, 2.63 ERA, 3.16 FIP, 9.6 K/9, 2.1 BB/9, 5.2 fWAR

McMullen Appel Leighton Finkelstein Morgenstern Olson RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 2

All of this has led us to number one, the best pitcher in baseball, Gerrit Cole.

As I mentioned earlier when talking about Strider, Cole was nearly unanimous only missing one first place vote. Last season Cole was number 10 on our list after a sub par season where he seemed to struggle with the long ball following the sticky stuff crackdown. He was able to bounce back in a way that everyone should have expected him too.

Since 2015, no pitcher has thrown as many innings as Gerrit Cole. He has posted a 3.12 ERA in that time frame which is the fifth-lowest (min. 1000 innings). He is also second only to Max Scherzer in strikeouts since 2015. He is the last player to eclipse 300 strikeouts in a season (2019) which also happened to be the highest total we have seen from a pitcher (326) since Randy Johnson struck out 334 in 2002.

Gerrit Cole's 7 Consecutive Outs by Strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/E7oydI41LI — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 16, 2023

Cole has seven top-10 Cy Young finishes in his career and in six of those were top-five finishes including one win. He has two AL ERA titles, two MLB strikeout titles, and is well on his way to joining the 3000 strikeout club. If Cole continues on the pace he is currently on he should one day join the elite in Cooperstown.