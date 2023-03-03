Top 15 MLB Corner Outfielders for 2023

The corner outfield spots are going to be packed with talent in 2023. Nearly every player on this list has been an All-Star, and all the rest have a chance to make their first Midsummer Classic this season.

This is Just Baseball’s staff consensus ranking of the top 15 corner outfielders in baseball. Let’s get right into it.

Honorable Mentions

Randy Arozarena: The Rays’ left-fielder doesn’t excel in any one area, but he’s a solid offensive contributor in all respects. Arozarena puts the ball in play, gets on base, runs well, and hits with some pop. As for his defense, the results are mixed. DRS doesn’t like him, but he’s perfectly average according to OAA. Meanwhile, the new fielding metric at Baseball Prospectus (DRP) is surprisingly high on his range and his arm.

Kris Bryant: The 2022 campaign was a lost season for Bryant, who spent most of the year on the injured list and played just 42 games. When he was on the field, however, Bryant was still performing quite well. His power was unimpressive, but he was making more contact than ever and striking out at a minuscule 14.9% rate. If he keeps putting the ball in play, a healthy Bryant could do some serious damage at Coors Field this season.