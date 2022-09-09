Mookie Betts Is One of the Best Players in Baseball Again

His defense also seemed noticeably worse. While defensive metrics are only so trustworthy over less than a full season’s worth of games, it’s still notable that Betts declined substantially according to every major defensive metric. It’s not that he became a bad defender, but it was clear to anyone watching he wasn’t reaching quite as many balls as he once did.

Betts was playing through pain and injuries for much of the 2021 season, and that could certainly explain why his baserunning and defensive skills took such a hit. Still, in order to prove his down year was caused by injuries and not overall decline, Betts needed to bounce back in 2022. And that’s exactly what he did.

Betts Is Back

In 2022, Mookie Betts has turned things around in a major way. He is putting up his best offensive numbers since his MVP season. He has stolen 12 bags and only been caught once. He has not made a single error all year. The advanced metrics once again suggest he is a good baserunner and a strong defensive outfielder.

Interestingly, he has not recovered the foot speed he lost during the 2021 season. His Statcast sprint speed and time from home plate to first base are both exactly the same as they were last year. However, he has clearly found a way to compensate.

Betts has posted the best stolen base success rate of his career, and his “outfield jump” (per Statcast) is the best it’s ever been. Even if he’s not quite as fast as he was in his younger years, he still knows how to move.

With his strong bounce back performance, Betts is a lock to earn MVP votes once again. That much is a given. With a strong September, he might even challenge frontrunner Paul Goldschmidt for the award. If he were to do so, he would become just the second player to win MVP Awards in both the American and the National League, and the first player to win both an MVP and a World Series in each league.