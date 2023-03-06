Top 10 Team Outfields For 2023

The Phillies boast as different a trio as you’ll find in the game. Kyle Schwarber, while leading the National League in home runs a season ago, also hit under .220 with 200 strikeouts and played sub-par defense in left. Brandon Marsh upped his game after being traded from the Angels at the deadline, hitting .288 with a .773 OPS over the final 41 games of the regular season. The so-called “runt of the litter” here is Castellanos, who finished 2022 with an OPS below .700 but is just one season removed from a Silver Slugger and a .939 OPS. In terms of depth, the Phillies may rely on infielders by trade Edmundo Sosa, Josh Harrison, and Dalton Guthrie.

Nick Castellanos goes oppo for his first home run of the spring! pic.twitter.com/smgCh8WQfF — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 26, 2023

9. Los Angeles Angels

Projected Starting Outfielders (LF-CF-RF): Taylor Ward, Mike Trout, Hunter Renfroe

Mike Trout being in this outfield would’ve made them top-10, even if he was with two career Triple-A guys. Fortunately, there’s something to be optimistic about in Anaheim when it comes to the corners. After acquiring Hunter Renfroe from Milwaukee this offseason for three pitching prospects, the Angels have a 30-homer possibility in right with an incredibly strong throwing arm. In left, Taylor Ward had a breakout season a year ago, hitting .281 with an .833 OPS. Depth-wise, count on Brett Phillips to get some plate appearances, while this may be the final audition for former top-10 pick Jo Adell and No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak.

8. New York Yankees

Projected Starting Outfielders (LF-CF-RF): Aaron Hicks, Harrison Bader, Aaron Judge

Alas, the Judge-Hicks conundrum. Lost in translation is Harrison Bader, who consistently is among the best in all of baseball defensively in center field. Bader’s presence for a full season allows Judge to move back to right field full-time, where he could sleepwalk his way to a 5.0 fWAR season, likely surpassing that by a couple wins after an 11.4 WAR season a year ago. Hicks is the question. Will he tread water for be unceremoniously DFA’ed, clearing the way for an assortment of Oswaldo Cabrera, Estevan Florial, Rafael Ortega, and Willie Calhoun to fill the void?

Harrison Bader with a nice diving play to save a run 👏 @Yankeespic.twitter.com/2mjqJW49Gi — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) March 1, 2023

7. St. Louis Cardinals

Projected Starting Outfielders (LF-CF-RF): Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson