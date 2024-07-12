MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Friday, July 12, 2024

Toronto has sustained a few critical injuries lately. Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho are day-to-day, and while they haven’t been electric offensive pieces, the offense does have to be downgraded if they aren’t in the lineup. Missing Varsho’s defense in this vast outfield and putting Kiermaier on waivers lowers Toronto’s defense. It’s unclear whether they will play, but it doesn’t look likely. If they do play, neither will be 100%.

The Diamondbacks are starting to look like the team that made the World Series. They went toe-to-toe with an improving Braves team. They are the sixth-best offense against righties by wRC+ over the last 30 days at 120, 20% above the league average. In the previous two weeks, it’s identical, 120 wRC+, fourth in that span. Arizona is marginally better against righties at home this season, posting a 104 wRC+ compared to 100 on the road.

Arizona has a sizeable offensive advantage in this game just based on numbers against righties without factoring in the let-down spot. The Blue Jays have a 94 wRC+ against righties on the road this season, 10% less than Arizona. Over the last month, they have a 103 wRC+, 17% less than Arizona. Over the last two weeks, it’s fallen to 97, 23% lower.

Ryne Nelson is not a pitcher I love, but he can be effective today in this matchup. Nelson works with a five-pitch mix; four-seam, cutter, changeup, slider, and curveball. The Blue Jays have a .310 xwOBA against that mix from the right side, ranking 20th in the league. Nelson really relies on his four seam, throwing it 50% of the time, and the Blue Jays are 15th in xwOBA against right-handed four-seamers.

Nelson gets a slightly below average offense overall in a bad spot that is bottom ten against his pitch mix. That said, his ERA at home is over six, but his last two home starts have both been excellent, so hopefully, his home troubles are behind him. I don’t expect him to dominate, but I think six innings of two-run ball are well within reach.

Yariel Rodriguez’s matchup against the Mariners was great, but against Arizona it’s going to be a lot tougher. His walk rate is in the 11th percentile, and if you’re letting this fast Arizona team on base, it will be an issue. He also allows hard contact (8th percentile), but he can rack up the strikeouts to stay out of trouble.