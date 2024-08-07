Which Top Prospects Could the Detroit Tigers Call Up Next?

Spencer Torkelson – 1B – You know the story. After hitting 31 home runs last season, Torkelson looked lost at the plate ultimately leading to his demotion to Triple-A Toledo. After a so-so start in Toledo, Torkelson has been much better of late. He’s still striking out at a higher clip than you would like, but a few adjustments have been made. A great piece by my friend Rogelio Castillo of Tigers Minor League Report highlighted a major adjustment and can be found here.

After 50 games in Toledo, I think it’s time to see what Torkelson can do. You have given him time to reset, make adjustments, and now you need more information, at the major league level, on his role for next season. He should not be given a starting job headed into spring training, but you need to know how much of an investment the front office needs to make at first base this offseason.

Spencer Torkelson hit a 441-foot home run for Toledo tonight.



Video: @MudHens pic.twitter.com/bg5uojTWK1 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 2, 2024

Ricky Vanasco – RHP – Vanasco was a popup prospect with Texas before injuries slowed his development. He since moved to the bullpen and came with enough intrigue that the Dodgers traded for him last year. He comes with mid-90s fastball that has reached upper 90s, a changeup he’s used at times, and a curveball that has a chance to make him effective.

Vanasco can go more than an inning if needed, and while I question his longevity on the 40-man roster, the Tigers might need some innings down the stretch. Vanasco was just acquired by the Tigers in a trade with the Dodgers last week, and figures to get shot in the pen at some point down the stretch.

Notable’s left off: Eddys Leonard has battled injuries all season and has not had a significant amount of continuous time in the lineup. I think they could just let him continue to play regularly in Triple-A and enter spring training ready to compete. Akil Baddoo is showing his organizational depth and with Meadows healthy, there’s not much room.

Non-40 Man Options

Adding a non-40 man option to the roster should not take much sacrifice. A few minor league options could be DFA’d or you could move on from Zach McKinstry and Gio Urshela.