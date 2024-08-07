Which Top Prospects Could the Detroit Tigers Call Up Next?
Over the final few months of the season, the Detroit Tigers could call up these top prospects to see what they have as focus shifts to 2025.
Post trade deadline baseball usually comes with an increased sense of joy (buyers) or an increased focus towards the future. For Tigers fans, it’s the latter. Veterans Jack Flaherty, Mark Canha, Carson Kelly, and others are off chasing a postseason dream while younger players are getting their chance.
Throughout the season Detroit has seen plenty of young players – Colt Keith, Parker Meadows, Keider Montero, Dillion Dingler – with more on the way.
Evidence has shown pitchers will be bussed in and out, up and down, until someone either stands out or a rotation stabilizes. With so much movement, and an expanded roster around the corner, I complied some names to familiarize yourself with for a potential call up to Detroit before season’s end.
Players to Be Recalled On the 40 Man Roster
As you may know, in order to be added to the active roster you must also be on the 40-man roster. Sure, adding from outside the 40-man just takes a simple transaction, but let’s start with the names who have already passed that first step
Spencer Torkelson – 1B – You know the story. After hitting 31 home runs last season, Torkelson looked lost at the plate ultimately leading to his demotion to Triple-A Toledo. After a so-so start in Toledo, Torkelson has been much better of late. He’s still striking out at a higher clip than you would like, but a few adjustments have been made. A great piece by my friend Rogelio Castillo of Tigers Minor League Report highlighted a major adjustment and can be found here.
After 50 games in Toledo, I think it’s time to see what Torkelson can do. You have given him time to reset, make adjustments, and now you need more information, at the major league level, on his role for next season. He should not be given a starting job headed into spring training, but you need to know how much of an investment the front office needs to make at first base this offseason.
Ricky Vanasco – RHP – Vanasco was a popup prospect with Texas before injuries slowed his development. He since moved to the bullpen and came with enough intrigue that the Dodgers traded for him last year. He comes with mid-90s fastball that has reached upper 90s, a changeup he’s used at times, and a curveball that has a chance to make him effective.
Vanasco can go more than an inning if needed, and while I question his longevity on the 40-man roster, the Tigers might need some innings down the stretch. Vanasco was just acquired by the Tigers in a trade with the Dodgers last week, and figures to get shot in the pen at some point down the stretch.
Notable’s left off: Eddys Leonard has battled injuries all season and has not had a significant amount of continuous time in the lineup. I think they could just let him continue to play regularly in Triple-A and enter spring training ready to compete. Akil Baddoo is showing his organizational depth and with Meadows healthy, there’s not much room.
Non-40 Man Options
Adding a non-40 man option to the roster should not take much sacrifice. A few minor league options could be DFA’d or you could move on from Zach McKinstry and Gio Urshela.
Trey Sweeney – SS – The second piece in the Flaherty package has made the most of his fresh start. In Sweeney’s short stint with Toledo, he’s slashing .500/.500/.1.071 with two home runs in 14 at bats. I see a path where Sweeney could fill innings at short at replace McKinstry on the roster.
While I do not think he’ll wind up being a starting caliber shortstop, a back up option or platoon role is in the realm of possibilities.
Jace Jung – 3B/2B – A top 100 prospect, in Triple-A, with 14 home runs and a 119 wRC+ at 23 years old is a primed candidate for some late season run. Oh yeah, he has also played third which has been a revolving door for the Tigers. However, his defense at third needs a lot of work.
Do you let him sink or swim defensively or work him in at second forcing Keith to DH more often?
To me, it comes down to your 2025 plan. If the front office thinks Jung is a legit contributor next season, call him up and let his growing pains start now giving him a glimpse at what he needs to work on over the offseason to be successful at this level. If the plan is to potentially trade him or work him in later in 2025 and keep him at third, keeping him in the minors makes sense.
Andrew Navigato – UTL – Navigato was a 2019 20th round pick who has been viewed as organizational depth. However, this year in Toledo he’s flashed enough to at least mention his name. Slashing .288/.371/.523 with 14 home runs and 15 stolen bases, Navigato has hit at pretty much every stop. After playing mostly second and third, he’s worked into the outfield and could be another utility option, which we know this team loves.
He is Rule 5 eligible, meaning he will need to be added to the 40-man roster this December to protect him from another team having an opportunity to claim him. If the plan is to protect him, adding him at the end of this season should not be much trouble.
Ty Madden – SP – Madden was a high draft pick in 2021 and has been cemented in the top third of most Tigers prospect list since that day. However, this year has been a disaster. In Toledo he has a 8.56 ERA, 6.28 FIP, and his BB/9 has jumped to over five. No, I would not say he has “earned” a promotion and I think the chances of him actually coming up are fairly small, but not impossible.
Another player who has to be added to the 40-man to protect him in the Rule 5 draft, Madden can at least soak up some innings and avoid another bullpen day. These type of promotions with struggling prospects happen from time to time, and usually toward the end of September.
Others who are Rule 5 Eligible this December: Chase Lee (P), Lael Lockhart (P), Justice Bigbie (OF), Liam Hicks (C), Trei Cruz (UTL), amongst others. Of this bunch, I’d say Lockhart has a chance if they need innings. I’ve always liked his secondaries, but the fastball leaves some concern. Bigbie has not proven he can hit enough in Triple-A and will be an interesting 40-man decision this winter.
Final Thoughts
We have reached the point in the season where the primary focus needs to be on development and gaining a better understanding of what roles need to be filled in the offseason. In my opinion, McKinstry, Urshela, Miller, and Wentz will undoubtedly not have a role in 2025. Because of that, I think the front office can give opportunities to other options.
Play Dillon Dingler, Parker Meadows, and Spencer Torkelson as much as possible. Each has a fairly significant chance to be a starter in your lineup next season and gaining a greater sample size to help determine just that should be a priority. Find some combination of inexperienced pitchers, perhaps Montero, Hurter, one or two others, and let them experience the ups and downs of major league pitching. Spending time with this coaching staff is nothing but a plus in my eyes.
While the last two months of the season will not be remembered in Tigers history, the development and opportunities can help prepare the team and front office for the future.