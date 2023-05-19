Alexis Diaz Has Entered the “Elite” Discussion

Diaz’s success can be attributed to his elite slider. Batters are hitting .067 off the pitch with a xWOBA of .102 and a 50% whiff rate. It’s been one of the best pitches in baseball, and Diaz has leaned into it even more this season.

After throwing the slider 35% of the time last year, he’s increased the usage to 47% this season. A fastball that sits 95 mph with a slider coming in at 87 mph has been difficult for hitters to differentiate between the two pitches.

Alexis Díaz gets out of it, and strands the bases loaded in the eighth!



— Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) May 10, 2023

Coming out of his hand, these two pitches look very similar until it’s too late to adjust, usually resulting in a swing-and-miss or weak contact. Squaring up either pitch has been difficult as Diaz has only allowed one barrel and one extra base hit (a double) all season.

While the sample size (16 innings) is still small, Diaz has shown improvement in the largest area of concern from last season – walks. After posting a 4.66 BB/9 in 2022, he currently sits at 3.94. Still higher than you would like, but trending in the right direction. I think walks will always be high with Diaz, but he has the stuff to be successful even if he walks some batters here and there.

Not only are the walks down, but the strikeouts are up. Diaz is striking out a ridiculous 49% of batters (16.88 K/9). Sure, that number is likely to come down, but I would not be shocked if he sits around 12-13 K/9, he’s that special of a pitcher.

#Reds Stuff+ Notes May 17



⚠️ Coors Edition vol. 2 ⚠️



– Gonna do a larger breakdown on Williamson later, but the CUT/SL combo is viable



– Law & Order



– Vintage Alex Young & Gibaut



— Reds in Four (@RedsInFour) May 17, 2023

Stuff+, Location+, and Pitching+ are new metrics that try to display just how great a certain pitchers pitches are. A full explanation can be found here.