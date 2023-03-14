The Astros Have a Decision to Make in Center Field

Many forget how productive Meyers was for the Astros upon getting called up back in 2021. He appeared in 49 games and batted .260 with six homeruns, twenty-eight RBIs, and a .761 OPS.

Going into the 2021 postseason Meyers was one of the Astros’ hottest hitters and it looked like he had the center field spot locked up for the foreseeable future. That all changed after his injury, but heading into camp this is the healthiest Meyers has been in the last two years.

McCormick on the other hand has been an above average defensive centerfielder finishing sixth in outs above average and eighth in WRC+ over the last two seasons. He hit .245 with a .738 OPS but will need to improve against right-handed pitching. Against right-handers last year he had a .645 OPS and will need to be more disciplined at the plate. He strikes out more than most Houston hitters but finished 2022 in the 61st percentile in xwOBA.

Frankly, the job is McCormick’s to lose. With centerfield being Houston’s one question mark heading into the season one of these players will have to step up and show that they can remain healthy and consistent over the course of the year. The Astros can’t afford another mediocre season out of their centerfielders if they want to repeat as World Series champions.