Tom Cruise Is Responsible for the Funniest Baseball Movie Scene of All Time

It’s time for a different kind of eye test. We’re not over-analyzing the 20 minutes we got to see from an 18-year-old first-base prospect. We’ll be doing something far more important: analyzing the alleged human being and actor, Tom Cruise. Because not only is Tom Cruise perhaps the single biggest movie star to ever live, but he’s also responsible for quite possibly the funniest baseball movie scene of all time.

The specific footage we will be discussing is from the Steven Spielberg-directed War of the Worlds, a film that boldly and brilliantly forecasted what it would be like to watch Boston sports teams dominate for the next two decades. If you’re wondering why I remembered this scene from a film that was made back in 2005, it’s because I am, quite simply, a loser. Now that that’s through, let’s get into the tale of the tape.

Reason #1: The Throwing Motion

We have to start with the obvious. Cruise, very clearly, has no idea how to throw a baseball. In fact, I wouldn’t put it past him to have had no idea what baseball even is until this scene was filmed. It’s just so awkward — like the type of throw you make when you’re trying to fake someone out, but you accidentally throw it anyway. Even Philip Rivers is aghast at the display of throwing malpractice taking place here.

I simply cannot stop watching or thinking about this. Scotty Smalls famously struggles early on in The Sandlot, but that movie is all sorts of goofy. It’s intentionally ridiculous, with the characters and events serving as silly little caricatures of the weird things we do and feel while growing up. War of the Worlds is a serious drama about aliens wiping out the entire human race. One explanation might be that Cruise only watched the beginning of The Sandlot and decided “Hey, I like this Scotty Kid, I’m gonna try that!” and the rest was history.