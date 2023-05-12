The Detroit Tigers Are Starting to Show Promise

Sure, any stretch of winning is always great. But, the greatest takeaway from the Tigers hot streak has been the improved play from their young core and key 2022 free agent moves.

Eduardo Rodriguez

Year one with the Tigers could not be any more opposite than year two. Rodriguez was away from the team for an extended period and when he was on the field, the play did not meet expectations. This season, through his first eight starts, he’s looking like a Cy Young candidate.

Rodriguez is pitching to the tune of a 1.57 ERA, 3.08 FIP, and a career low 5.3% walk rate. A small tick up in spin rate has helped but an increase in swing and miss has been the key difference.

Rodriguez’s fastball, Cutter, and changeup, his three most-used pitches, all are producing more whiffs than we have seen recently. His command has improved as shown by his career low walk rate. Keeping runners of the basepaths always helps, but when they do get on, they rarely come around to score. His 90.4% left on base percentage is the biggest reason why his ERA is so low.

While Rodriguez has helped the Tigers reach second place in the standings, he could be pitching his way out of Detroit. Although he has three seasons left on his contract, with an average annual value that declines each year, he does have an opt-out after this season and it’s likely he exercises that. A new general manager who wants to help construct his own team will likely take advantage of the weak starting pitching trade market and capitalize on his high trade value.

Javier Baez

We all know how much of a headache the Javy Baez experience can be, but when he’s focused and locked in, he can be an All-Star player and we are seeing that right now. Over the past month, Baez is slashing .329/.390/.506 with all three of his home runs coming in the past two weeks. The free-swinger is currently posting a career low 17.3% strikeout rate while his 5.8% walk rate is second only to his rookie season.