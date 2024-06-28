The Twins’ Underrated Offense Continues to Impress

Stat MLB Rank HR 6th R 6th ISO 4th SLG 4th OPS 5th wOBA 5th wRC+ 7th fWAR 6th

Sure, they are not at the top of the leaderboards in any major categories. But what this shows is that the Twins have an offense that’s right in the mix alongside juggernauts like the Dodgers, Yankees, Orioles and Phillies.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the players that are leading the charge for Minnesota. There are quite a few positive contributors in their daily lineups, but some stick out above the rest.

Carlos Correa Is Playing Like A Superstar Again

Last year, in his second with the Twins and first on his shiny new contract, Correa looked like a shell of the star he once was. He played 135 games (fourth-highest he’s had in a 10-year career) but saw his batting average dip to .230 and his OPS to .711. A bad ankle sapped some of his speed and

He continued to hit the ball hard, but had issues elevating it. He struggled mightily with his groundball rate and hit just .207 with runners in scoring position. The point is: there was next to nothing he did right last year.

Then the current campaign came around and the narrative on Correa’s tenure in Minnesota has begun to shift dramatically. Through 63 games, the two-time All-Star has eight home runs, 38 RBI and 41 more runs scored. His average is up over .300 for the first time since 2017 and his .873 OPS is the highest he’s had since his 79-game showing in 2019.

Statcast could not be happier with Correa’s revitalized play. Here’s a look at how his jump in percentile rankings look from 2023-2024.