St. Louis Cardinals Trade Deadline Guide

Position Players

The Cardinals’ two golden assets reside on each corner of the Busch Stadium infield. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado have both been brought up in trade talks as we approach the August 1 deadline. And with the rest of this team’s lineup in a younger demographic, these are likely the only two position players of note that could get moved.

Most of the Cardinals’ young core is penciled into the long-term offensive picture, including Nolan Gorman, Jordan Walker, Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan. But Goldschmidt and Arenado, despite being the best two bats the team has to offer, are sort of the odd men out in a way.

Goldschmidt is 35 years old with a year and a half remaining on his contract. Arenado is 32 years old with a ton of club control, holding four and a half years on his contract through 2027. But the Cardinals seem to be emphatic about getting younger. What’s more, Arenado is having the worst defensive season of his career by far (-1 OAA, ranking in the 22nd percentile) after previously taking home ten Gold Gloves in as many years.

Call me crazy, but in terms of potential fits for Goldschmidt: Could his former club trade back for him?

Now, before you are quick to point out Christian Walker’s explosive production at first base, with his 20 bombs and 124 wRC+, consider that the D-backs rank 21st in the league in DH production with a combined 97 wRC+. Goldschmidt and Walker could split time between first base and DH, thereby giving the D-backs another bat that could put them over the top and make them threatening World Series contenders.

Teams like the Astros and Orioles would also make sense, given the struggles of José Abreu and Ryan Mountcastle along with both clubs in place to make a postseason run.