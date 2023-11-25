The State of the Center Field Market Behind Bellinger and Lee

The center field/first base hybrid is a rare breed of ballplayer. Over the last 40 years, only three players have made at least 50 appearances at first base and center field in a single season: Nick Swisher in 2008, Cody Bellinger in 2018, and Cody Bellinger in 2023.

First base is at the bottom of the defensive spectrum; center field is near the top. The prototypical center fielder and the prototypical first baseman don’t look anything alike. The two positions demand completely different skill sets.

Still, don’t be misled by the fact that Bellinger has started more games at first base than center field in his professional career. The man has been a capable defensive center fielder in each of the past six seasons (per Baseball Savant), and with plus sprint speed, a strong arm, and youth on his side – he won’t turn 29 until July – the Gold Glove winner still has several years of center field in his future.

All that said, Bellinger isn’t the quick and easy answer for any team with a hole in center field. Widely considered the second-ranked free agent position player (I’ll let you guess number one) in a weak market for offense, the former NL MVP is going to cost his new team an arm and a leg on a long-term deal. That means his suitors will be those looking to add an everyday impact bat, and they’ll need to be willing to spend top dollar to do so.