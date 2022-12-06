The Rumors Swirling at the MLB Winter Meetings

I arrived in San Diego Monday morning, and since then, the stove has been red hot. Jacob deGrom signed a five-year, $185M contract with the Rangers and Trea Turner reportedly turned down a $342M dollar offer from the Padres to join the Phillies for 11 years, $300M.

Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86M deal with the New York Mets with a vesting option for a third year at $35M. It’s mayhem here in San Diego, as those three deals are only the tip of the iceberg. Here’s some of the most notable reports and rumors at MLB’s Winter Meetings thus far.

The Chicago Cubs are BUSY

One of the most active teams here is the Chicago Cubs. It’s been reported they could sign two shortstops. They already have Nico Hoerner, but it’s expected he could move to third base or play some center field if they sign multiple infielders. The Cubs would follow the Rangers aggressive approach of last offseason in which they signed both Marcus Semien and Corey Seager to monster deals.

In this scenario, the Cubs would be taking a page out of the Rangers' book from last offseason, when Texas signed both Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Signing both Bogaerts and Swanson would likely hinge upon convincing Bogaerts to move to third base. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 6, 2022

The Cubs met with Carlos Correa yesterday and will meet with Bogaerts and Swanson to discuss potential deals. It’s only speculation on my part, but Bogaerts seems to be the most likely candidate, as it could be more likely he would move off of shortstop compared to Swanson or Correa.