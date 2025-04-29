Tuesday MLB Best Bets, April 29 MLB Picks, MLB Player Props Today

2025 Record: 25-16 (+8.78 Units)

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles @ 6:35 PM EST

Pitching Matchup:

Yankees: Carlos Rodon (3.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP in 36 Innings)

The total in this game is either a juiced 9.5 or a flat 10. Kyle Gibson is making his 2025 debut, and with the way money is pouring in on this game, you’d think he’s about to allow all ten of those runs. While the Orioles have gotten off to a horrific start against lefties, that total is high because the Orioles see Rodon well, and I think they’ll break out of their slump today.

Before we discuss Rodon, you may wonder why I’m not taking the whole game over. While Gibson is getting older and this is his first start, the Yankees’ lineup has never seen him perform well. Through 90 PA, they are only hitting .181 against him with a .283 xwOBA.

As a Yankee fan, I’ve seen firsthand how he carves through us. He threw seven innings of one-run ball at Yankee Stadium last season, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him have success today. The runs will come from somewhere, and I believe it’ll be from the Orioles side.

Rodon hasn’t allowed a run in two straight starts. He dominated the Rays and then dismantled the Guardians through seven innings. However, in his previous three starts, he allowed at least four earned runs. That’s how it typically goes with Rodon. He’s either lethal, or he gets clipped for a few long balls and ends up turning in a below-average start. I see the latter in his future.

Yes, the Orioles have been horrific against left-handed pitching. Statistically, they are the worst offense in baseball to begin the year against lefties. They have the fourth-highest strikeout rate and the lowest wRC+ against southpaws. Rodon has been racking up strikeouts with ease, and yet, he’s offering a 6.5 strikeout line at plus money, despite being over in four straight. If bets like those hit consistently, we’d all be on an island together, and BetMGM would be bankrupt.