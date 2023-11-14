The Pressures of Being a 1st Overall Draft Pick with Mark Appel

From day one, Appel felt like he always had this weight hanging over his head.

“What I was feeling at the time was an overwhelming sense of urgency,” Appel said. “From the moment I was drafted…there was just like this urgency that was in the background of my entire life for four or five years.”

That sense of pressure took a lot of the fun Appel had playing the game as a kid. “There’s just so many things that I really enjoyed about playing baseball as a kid,” Appel said.

The sense of freedom from pressure was what brought him joy in the game. It is what helped him find moments of success throughout his career. His identity wasn’t fully wrapped in Mark Appel the baseball player.

Playing baseball at the professional level pushed him into moments where he struggled to find the love for the game. That pressure led Appel to decide to step away from the game in 2017.

“When I made that phone call…there were just so many things. Even just being home for Christmas that 2017…It’s like ‘I love this so much. I don’t think I want to go back to baseball’,” Appel said. “So there were just some things, some logical things or emotional things. I was like I just don’t think that it’s worth it and I need to let it go and just move on with my life and figure out who Mark is again without baseball being any part of that way to find any self worth.”