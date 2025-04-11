Friday MLB Best Bets, April 11 MLB Picks Today

This season is showing much of the same. He’s walking more batters than usual, and his 31.6% ground-ball rate is one of the worst in the league. Blanco is not getting barrelled as often, but the results still aren’t there for him. He’s also seen a slight drop-off in stuff to start the season.

Three of his four pitches have decreased velocity: his fastball has reduced from 93.4 MPH to 92.9 MPH, his slider has dropped from 86.4 MPH to 85.5 MPH, and his changeup has fallen in the same direction. Those aren’t significant drop-offs, but it’s something to monitor early in the season. This is when his arm should be fresh, not down from last season.

He faced the Angels twice last year, spinning two excellent outings. Overall, he allowed just two runs in 12 innings of work. However, the Angels lineup he faced had only three of the Angels current lineup: Taylor Ward, Nolan Schanuel, and Logan O’Hoppe. This lineup is so much better than it was late in September last year, and of those who have faced Blanco before, it’s gone well for them.

It’s not a large sample, but over 33 PA, Angels’ bats are hitting .345 with a .413 xwOBA and a .579 xSLG. The three bats Blanco did see in O’Hoppe, Ward, and Schanuel combined to go 8-19 (.421) with three doubles and a home run. The Angels’ offense has a 123 wRC+ against righties to start the year, the sixth-best mark in baseball.

The Astros bullpen got the day off yesterday, so they should be relatively fresh, outside of Bryan Abreu, who threw 30 pitches on Wednesday. It’s not a bullpen I’m afraid of, as they sit 13th in ERA and 13th in WHIP.

On the flip side, the Astros get a date with Jack Kochanowicz. He’s a relatively unknown name, but he has some talent. Similarly to Soriano, he relies on a mid-90s sinker. Jack is not the pitcher Soriano is, but he is a dependable starter. The Astros have never seen him; nobody in the lineup has recorded an at-bat against him. With a heavy sinker-baller, the Astros will likely feed the infield grass with ground balls all day.