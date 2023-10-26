The Phillies’ Season Wraps Up in Heartbreak After NLCS

If a few things would’ve gone differently, the Phillies could be on their way to the World Series.

What if they hadn’t blown two straight leads and lost two straight one-run games in Arizona? What if a few more calls went their way in Game 7? Or what if they spread out their offense a little more evenly throughout the series? After all, they outscored the Diamondbacks by nine overall, holding their opponents to just three runs per game.

Then again, if we’re going to play the “what if?” game, we could play in the opposite direction, too. What if the Phillies lost that fateful game against the Brewers last season? They might not have made the playoffs at all, and that team of destiny we discovered might never have existed.

Perhaps it would’ve made this loss even more devastating, if fans didn’t have last year’s pennant to cling onto. On the other hand, it could have made this season feel like an unmitigated success. After so many years of losing seasons and playing golf in October, the Phillies didn’t just make the playoffs – they made the final four.