NLCS Series Preview: Phillies vs. Padres

Season Series: Phillies Won 4, Padres 3

The Phillies and Padres met two times this year, with each team taking a series in the other’s ballpark. First it was the Padres, who went into Philadelphia in the middle of May and took two of three. There were three shutouts in that series, with Mike Clevinger and Yu Darvish earning wins for the Padres and Zack Wheeler earning one for the Phillies.

The teams did not meet again until the end of June, when the Phillies went into San Diego and took three out of four games, scoring 16 runs across the three victories. This series will pick up right where it left off, with the Padres set to host the Phillies for Game 1 in San Diego later tonight.

TV Schedule

Date Game Time (ET) Channel Tuesday, Oct. 18 Game 1: Phillies at Padres 8:03 p.m. FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 Game 2: Phillies at Padres 4:35 p.m. Fox/FS1 Friday, Oct. 21 Game 3: Padres at Phillies 7:37 p.m. FS1 Saturday, Oct. 22 Game 4: Padres at Phillies 7:45 p.m. Fox Sunday, Oct. 23 Game 5: Padres at Phillies* 2:37 p.m. FS1 Monday, Oct. 24 Game 6: Phillies at Padres* 8:03 p.m. FS1 Tuesday, Oct. 25 Game 7: Phillies at Padres* 8:03 p.m. Fox/FS1 *If necessary

Game 1: Zack Wheeler vs. Yu Darvish

Doesn’t get much sexier than this. Zack Wheeler vs. Yu Darvish is the type of pitching matchup you dream of to kick off a series, and one we are likely to see twice in both Game 1 and Game 5, assuming this series goes long.

Wheeler made one start against the Padres this season and he pitched a gem, going seven scoreless, while allowing just four hits to his nine strikeouts. Wheeler pitched to a 2.82 ERA across 26 starts this season and has carried over that success into October.

In his first career playoff start against the Cardinals in the Wild Card round, Wheeler went 6 1/3 without allowing a run. His next outing in the NLDS ended up being a loss, as the Braves put together two-out rally in the sixth inning that netting them three runs. The Phillies were shutout by Kyle Wright, A.J. Minter, Raisel Iglesias and Kenley Jansen for their lone loss of the series.

Yu Darvish on the other hand is a perfect 2-0 in the postseason so far, as the Padres have won both of his starts. The first came to open the Wild Card round against the Mets, where Darvish allowed just one run across seven innings pitched. Against the Dodgers, Darvish allowed three in five innings, but he received four runs of support to receive the decision.