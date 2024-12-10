Five Biggest Questions the Padres Face This Offseason

San Diego is still in the conversation to sign Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, with other remaining options including Jack Flaherty and Walker Buehler, but they shouldn’t wait too long to make a move.

If the Padres target Sasaki — and they definitely should — he wouldn’t break the bank, despite his undeniable talent. Because he’s under the age of 25, Sasaki is still considered an amateur under MLB’s international free agency rules and is therefore subject to the bonus pool for international free agents. This means the 23-year-old will be forced to sign a deal for just a fraction of his market value, with no team in MLB able to spend more than $7,555,500 next season. Since teams’ pools can be reduced for going over the luxury tax threshold or signing a qualifying-offer free agent, the Padres’ bonus pool for 2025 is just $6,261,600.

After Sasaki, San Diego could look to Flaherty or Buehler — who would likely come cheap after a disappointing 2024 season, though that obviously comes with its risks — as a fifth starter.

Another consideration for the Padres this offseason is that both Cease and King are entering their final season of arbitration eligibility in 2025, meaning the extension talks should be starting, if they haven’t already. San Diego acquired both star pitchers in trades before the 2024 season — Cease from the Chicago White Sox and King from the New York Yankees — and they were crucial as the team’s top two starters this year. While their extension conversations may not be the highest priority while the Padres are still trying to lock down their rotation for next year, they are still considerations as the team looks at adding payroll for the 2025 season and beyond.

Even after his stats dropped off this season, it feels like an understatement to say that Kim was a fan-favorite in San Diego — there are few players who inspire fans to chant their name every time they step up to the plate. Still, he became a free agent at the end of the 2024 season after declining his end of a mutual option, and unless the Padres move to re-sign him before another team snaps him up, Kim will be a fan-favorite somewhere else by Opening Day 2025.

Since making his MLB debut with the Padres in 2020, Kim has slashed .242/.326/.380 with 47 home runs, 200 RBI, and 78 stolen bases. After posting a career-best .260 average with 17 home runs in 2023, Kim’s stats dipped this year, with the shortstop batting .233/.330/.370 with 11 home runs, 47 RBI, and 22 stolen bases in 403 at-bats. His disappointing Batting Run Value of 0 placed him below average among MLB batters, but his 12.3% walk rate ranked him in the 96th percentile, and he led the Padres in stolen bases.