The NL Cy Young Is Still Up for Grabs

The D-backs ace also leads the National League in starts, meaning he has been healthy and able to take the ball every fifth day, which is important when looking at a season-long award. Gallen also leads the National League in Situational Wins Saved, which is WPA divided by Leverage Index.

Sewald records the save as D-Backs ride on a brilliant night from Zac Gallen in 3-0 win over SD.



Gallen tonight: 6IP 4H 0R 1BB 8K



pic.twitter.com/HONO3Hrg9j — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 13, 2023

Blake Snell struggled mightily at the beginning of the season but turned his performance around in mid-May and has been the best pitcher in the league since. The former Cy Young Award winner has been one of a select few bright spots for the San Diego Padres, and his performance has earned him the second-best odds to take home the award at +290.

Snell sits atop the National League in ERA and hits per nine, although he has also given up more walks than any other qualified pitcher in the league. He is second in the NL in total strikeouts and K/9, with an impressive 11.66.

The southpaw is also a top-10 NL pitcher in terms of FIP and leads the NL in Adj. Pitching Runs, Adj. Pitching Wins, and Base-Out Runs Saved. For Snell, the question will be whether he has been good enough since May to erase what was an abysmal April.

Three new arms enter this week's Pitcher Power Rankings.



AND we've got a new No. 1!



(MLB x @SageUSAmerica) pic.twitter.com/7xitFtNrRs — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2023

The third and final pitcher in true contention for the NL Cy Young is Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves. Strider has been arguably the best pitcher on the best team, and the odds reflect this as he sits at +360 to win the award as he continues to rack up strikeouts at an other-worldly pace.

The second-year starter and fantasy baseball darling is one of the most unique Cy Young Award contenders we have seen in a long time. The flamethrower has some absolutely ridiculous numbers, compiling 227 strikeouts so far this year, which is 43 more than second-place Snell. His K/9 is also tops in the NL at 13.96, 2.3 better than the next-closest pitcher.