The Miami Marlins Have the Best Path to an NL Wild Card Spot

Miami will stay WILD, let’s keep swimming! pic.twitter.com/XigH04ftZ1 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) September 24, 2023

While the Marlins might be the least healthy of the bunch, their remaining strength of schedule gives them the upper hand in this battle for the final spot. In the last week of the season, they will be playing three games against their NL East-rival New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Yankees have beaten the Diamondbacks!



Rejoice Cubs and Marlins fans!



We enter the final week with three teams within a game fighting for two spots. It’s going to be epic! pic.twitter.com/oleTLekbOG — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 25, 2023

For a team like Cincinnati, who took the baseball world by storm when Elly De La Cruz made his debut, their recent series loss against the Pirates likely has them with the Giants and Padres as long shots to make the playoffs, barring a total collapse by two of the three teams ahead of them.

The Cubs are entering a final stretch where they will face off against the Braves for three games and then the Brewers to finish off the year. While the Brewers have already clinched their spot in the playoffs, and they are likely looking to save their starting pitching, you have to believe they would love to play spoiler against their division foe.

Arizona is entering a three-game series against the White Sox, where they should be able to take advantage, but then they finish off against the Astros, who are also fighting for their playoff lives in the AL Wild Card and the AL West.

September 26, 2003: "The party has begun here in Miami! A team that so few believed in, believed in itself."



Marlins clinch the NL Wild Card 🍾https://t.co/67Jcuc6Rje pic.twitter.com/FZqg0K3HEl — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) September 26, 2023

So, where do the Marlins ACTUALLY stand in this race?

At this point in the season, for those teams who have been eliminated, you can throw their record out. Those teams that are no longer in contention are actually playing for something. That something? Spoiler.