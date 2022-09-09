The Marlins Have Taken a Massive Step Back in 2022

I am fed up. Since I have started covering baseball I have become more a fan of the sport, and less of teams. My heart will always lie with certain ones, but at this point I root for players and drama over one particular team.

One of the places that will always have a place in my heart is my native South Florida. More specifically, the Miami Marlins. Inside of me there will always be that young Marlins fan dreaming of the day Hanley Ramirez lifts the World Series trophy for the seventh year running.

However, those days are long gone. Not just Hanley’s career in a Marlins uniform, but the days I dreamed about the Marlins being successful. The idea of the Marlins winning anything of note is no longer just a dream, it is ludicrous. It is outlandish. And in the words of the great American poet, Stephen A. Smith, it is even preposterous.

The Marlins are terrible. At the time of writing, they sit at 55-80, 25-games under .500, and have lost nine in a row. This comes after an offseason where the Marlins spent big—by their standards—to improve the club.