The Return of Jacob DeGrom Takes Mets to Another Level

After a promising start to Spring Training, at the end of March, deGrom was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his scapula. This is an injury similar to a bone bruise, and it’s an injury that mainly requires time and rest to heal. Yesterday, the best pitcher in the sport was back.

Unsurprisingly, there were questions surrounding Jake’s return. Is he fully healthy? Will he ramp back on velocity (in his final rehab start, deGrom’s fastball was sitting 95-98, down from his usual 99-101, but Jake attributed that to nothing other than some leg cramps). There is no starting pitcher who has accumulated more WAR in the last 4.5 seasons than deGrom (except for his teammate Max Scherzer), no one has a better K:BB rate in that span, and, simply put, no one in the sport is more dominant than Jake at his best.

Though many wishful Mets fans wanted to see the team make a splash for someone like Willson Contreras or J.D. Martinez, neither of whom was traded by the 6:00 p.m. deadline. A little over an hour later, deGrom took the mound to a roaring applause of Mets fans at the nation’s capital.

The reception for Jacob deGrom… on the road.



After a long first inning, in which the Mets loaded the bases but did not score, deGrom trotted out to the mound. Baseball fans around the world held their breath, as did many players and coaches around the league, desperate to see the master at his craft, healthy at last.

The first pitch of deGrom’s season was a 99.3 MPH fastball at the knees to Victor Robles for a strike. You could almost feel the collective sigh of relief (or maybe that was just me). The Florida native followed it up with another fastball at the same velocity for a strike, followed by an eye-popping 102 (!!) at the knees, during which home plate umpire David Rackley likely blinked, as it should have been strike three.

As the pitch popped into Tomas Nido’s glove, you could hear oohs and ahhs across the stadium, as well as a “Woahhh…” from the great Keith Hernandez. DeGrom eventually struck out Robles with his patented wipeout slider at 93 MPH.