The Best Under the Radar Trade Targets

We are less than one week away from the trade deadline, and some big names are already being pulled off the market. Shohei Ohtani, Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber, and so on.

While other names you keep hearing about over and over again will certainly get moved, I wanted to highlight some players who are less likely traded, but worth keeping an eye on.

Players who could round out a roster, need a change of scenery, or end up being swapped for a big leaguer (See Guardians/Dodgers trade).

Catcher

Jake Rogers – Detroit Tigers