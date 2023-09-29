The Baltimore Orioles Reach 100 Wins to Clinch AL East Title

The historic New York Yankees with slugger Aaron Judge. Boston with a 20 plus year run of success. The Blue Jays with an exciting young core and the Tampa Bay Rays playing witchcraft all had a reasonable path to win the division.

Yet, the Baltimore Orioles, winning 100 games for the first time since 1980, take the AL East. Don’t get me wrong, Baltimore is oozing with talent. But let’s be real. At some point we all thought “could they really put it all together and win this stacked division?”

Well, they did just that and head into the playoffs looking to put a cherry on top of a special season.

The moment our magic number became zero. pic.twitter.com/xAuNyfWxQI — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 29, 2023

We looked for excuses to not believe in them. Many questioned their pitching. Others thought they were relying too much on youth. Some thought jumping from 83 wins in 2022 to leapfrog the Rays, Blue Jays, and Yankees was just not possible. We were wrong.