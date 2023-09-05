The Atlanta Braves Are Now the Clear Favorites to Win it All

The Favorites to Win it All?

According to our partners at BetMGM, the Atlanta Braves are the favorites to win the World Series this year, as they currently are sitting with +275 odds. The second-best team when it comes to the odds is the Dodgers, who are sitting at +400.

We just saw these two teams play head-to-head and the Braves had the clear advantage. Atlanta is the first team in baseball to reach 90 wins this season and with a 90-46 record, they are six full games better than the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-52).

That’s not even to mention the latest news surrounding the Dodgers and their starting pitcher Julio Urias, who was just arrested on felony domestic violence charges. Urias was suspended earlier in his career for domestic violence, and as a repeat offender, it is all but certain he is done for the year, if not way longer once MLB completes their investigation into the charges.

The Dodgers will still win their division and be a threat come October, but the Braves are definitely the favorite in the National League. Beyond them the Phillies are the team with the next-best odds, sitting at +1600.

We all saw what Philly was capable of last postseason, but that just speaks to the randomness of October and how any of these team can get hot at the right time and make a run. The Phillies have the talent to do it again, but the odds show just how overwhelming of a favorite the Braves are.

On the other side of the bracket, the American League is a gauntlet. The Astros are the betting favorite at +700, due to their pedigree as reigning champs. Behind them, the Orioles sit at +900 and the Rangers, Mariners and Rays all sit at +1100.